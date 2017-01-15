Chiefs fans defy weather for playoff game

The Kansas City Star’s Terez A. Paylor and Vahe Gregorian previewed the Kansas City Chiefs-Pittsburgh Steelers playoff game as well as took questions from viewers live on Facebook onSaturday afternoon at Johnny’s Tavern in the Power
Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan explained the NFL's decision to move the kickoff for Sunday's Chiefs-Pittsburgh Steelers AFC Divisional playoff game to 7:20 p.m. from 12:05 p.m. because of the ice storm in the forecast this weekend.
Kansas City Star Chiefs beat reporter Terez Paylor recaps Thursday's news from the Arrowhead practice facility before Sunday's playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He discusses the physicality of the Steelers, slowing down Antonio Brown and Chiefs special-teams coordinator Dave Toub interviewing for head coaching jobs.
Testing was underway for a new computerized lighting system for the Bartle Hall pylons or "Sky Stations" on Wednesday night in downtown Kansas City. Richard Welnowski explains how it works and how it's going to be lit up for the Chiefs playoff run.