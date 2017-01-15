Chiefs’ six postseason captains include Tyreek Hill

After rotating their captains all season, the Chiefs have now voted on six permanent captains for the playoffs.
They are: quarterback Alex Smith and tight end Travis Kelce on offense, outside linebacker Justin Houston and safety Eric Berry on defense and punter Dustin Colquitt and returner Tyreek Hill on special teams.
Smith, Berry and Colquitt have been captains during three Chiefs postseason runs. Kelce, Houston and Hill — a rookie — are first-time captains.
Unlike most NFL teams, the Chiefs don’t choose captains at the start of the season, which means they don’t wear the “C” patches on their jerseys that other teams do during the regular season. This is by design, as Chiefs coach Andy Reid prefers to rotate his captains weekly before the team votes on permanent captains for the potseason.
All of the Chiefs’ six postseason captains this year wore red “C” patches on the front of their jerseys for Sunday night’s game against Pittsburgh.
Terez A. Paylor
