January 15, 2017 6:31 PM

Chiefs’ Justin March-Lillard is active vs. Pittsburgh on Sunday

By Terez A. Paylor

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said all week he expected to have his full complement of players for Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff vs. Pittsburgh, and that was the case as inside linebacker Justin March-Lillard, outside linebacker Justin Houston and running back Spencer Ware were among the 46 active players for the game.

March-Lillard has not played since mid-October, when he broke a bone in his hand against Oakland and went on injured reserve. Undrafted rookie Terrance Smith will start at inside linebacker next to Ramik Wilson, however.

Houston and Ware each missed the Chiefs’ regular-season finale against San Diego because of injuries.

The Chiefs’ seven inactives offered no surprises, however: quarterback Tyler Bray, cornerback D.J. White, running back Knile Davis, outside linebacker Victor Ochi, offensive lineman Mike Person, defensive lineman T.J. Barnes and tight end Ross Travis.

Tailgaters unfazed by weather while waiting for Chiefs-Steelers playoff game

Kansas City Chiefs fans began tailgating when the gates opened at 2 p.m. Sunday and are unfazed by the weather as they team faces the Steelers in an AFC playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.

John Sleezer and Monty Davis​ The Kansas City Star

The Steelers’ seven inactives offered few surprises, as well: quarterback Zach Mettenberger, cornerback Al-Hajj Shabazz, running back Fitz Toussaint, linebacker Anthony Chickillo, offensive lineman Brian Mihalik, tight end Ladarius Green and defensive lineman Ricardo Mathews.

Green was doubtful heading into the game because of a concussion, while Mathews (ankle) and Toussaint (concussion) were questionable. Mathews will be replaced by either Daniel McCullers or L.T. Walton.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezGPaylor.

Tailgaters unfazed by weather while waiting for Chiefs-Steelers playoff game

