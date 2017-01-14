Albert Wilson: 'Don't play the game before it gets here'

Testing was underway for a new computerized lighting system for the Bartle Hall pylons or "Sky Stations" on Wednesday night in downtown Kansas City. Richard Welnowski explains how it works and how it's going to be lit up for the Chiefs playoff run.
Kansas City Star Chiefs beat reporter Terez Paylor analyzes Sunday's AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead (7:20 p.m. on NBC) with the Chiefs hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers. Paylor provides four keys to a Chiefs victory, four key Steelers to watch and his prediction.
Kansas City Star Chiefs beat reporter Terez Paylor analyzes the comments of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Jamaal Charles and safety Eric Berry discusses defending against Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell.
Kansas City Chiefs head groundskeeper Travis Hogan explained on Wednesday how the middle section of Arrowhead Stadium was re-sodded this week ahead of Sunday's playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.