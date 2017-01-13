Andy Reid expects Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston to play Sunday

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he expects outside linebacker Justin Houston to play in Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Houston was listed as a limited practice participant on Friday’s injury report because of a knee injury. Houston missed the final two games, and the first nine, of the regular season.
Outside linebacker Tamba Hali didn’t practice Friday but his absence from practice has been standard procedure throughout the season.
The Steelers listed linebacker Anthony Chickillo as out, tight end Ladarius Green as doubtful and defensive end Ricardo Mathews and running back Fitzgerald Toussaint as questionable.
