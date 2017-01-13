Kansas City Chiefs ran a fumble drill on Friday

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat reporter Terez Paylor recaps Thursday's news from the Arrowhead practice facility before Sunday's playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He discusses the physicality of the Steelers, slowing down Antonio Brown and Chiefs special-teams coordinator Dave Toub interviewing for head coaching jobs.
Testing was underway for a new computerized lighting system for the Bartle Hall pylons or "Sky Stations" on Wednesday night in downtown Kansas City. Richard Welnowski explains how it works and how it's going to be lit up for the Chiefs playoff run.
Kansas City Star Chiefs beat reporter Terez Paylor analyzes Sunday's AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead with the Chiefs hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers. Paylor provides four keys to a Chiefs victory, four key Steelers to watch and his prediction.
Kansas City Chiefs head groundskeeper Travis Hogan explained on Wednesday how the middle section of Arrowhead Stadium was re-sodded this week ahead of Sunday's playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Kansas City Star Chiefs beat reporter Terez Paylor recaps the comments by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid about the comparisons of the October blowout loss to the Steelers and facing them in Sunday, along with facing running back Le'Veon Bell.
The Kansas City Star’s Sam Mellinger and Terez A. Paylor previewed the Kansas City Chiefs-Pittsburgh Steelers playoff game, which is at 12:05 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Here's a replay of their Facebook Live session, which was taped Monday at Johnny’s Tavern in the Power