Justin Houston full practice participant for Chiefs

Outside linebacker Justin Houston was listed as a full practice participant for the Chiefs on Thursday.
Houston missed the first nine and final two games with a knee injury. He played in five regular season games.
“We’d be thrilled to get a player like Justin Houston back,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton said Thursday before practice. “Not only as a player but he brings a lot to our defense, to our whole team really.
“Like I’ve said many times about Justin, he not only can rush the passer, he’s a good run defender, he knows how to drop in coverage and he’s a smart player.”
Houston recorded four sacks in his limited time, including three in the victory at Denver.
Linebacker Tamba Hali (knee) also was a full practice participant for the Chiefs.
The Steelers listed three players out of practice: linebacker Anthony Chickillo (knee), tight end Ladarius Green (concussion) and defensive end Ricardo Mathews (ankle).
