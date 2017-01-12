Chiefs

January 12, 2017 5:20 PM

Justin Houston full practice participant for Chiefs

By Blair Kerkhoff

Outside linebacker Justin Houston was listed as a full practice participant for the Chiefs on Thursday.

Houston missed the first nine and final two games with a knee injury. He played in five regular season games.

“We’d be thrilled to get a player like Justin Houston back,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton said Thursday before practice. “Not only as a player but he brings a lot to our defense, to our whole team really.

“Like I’ve said many times about Justin, he not only can rush the passer, he’s a good run defender, he knows how to drop in coverage and he’s a smart player.”

Houston recorded four sacks in his limited time, including three in the victory at Denver.

Linebacker Tamba Hali (knee) also was a full practice participant for the Chiefs.

The Steelers listed three players out of practice: linebacker Anthony Chickillo (knee), tight end Ladarius Green (concussion) and defensive end Ricardo Mathews (ankle).

