Olathe teen wins NFL contest, will be at Super Bowl LI

The Chiefs’ goal is getting to Houston for Super Bowl LI, but we know one Chiefs fan will be on the field.
Sophia Schneider, a 13-year-old from Olathe, was the winner of the NFL Play 60 Super Bowl contest. The NFL Play 60, is a “youth health and wellness platform to get kids across the country active for 60 minutes a day.”
The Chiefs’ Dustin Colquitt and Cairo Santos were on “Good Morning America” on Thursday and announced Schneider as the winner of the contest.
After that, Schneider was on “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network. She was asked about the opportunity to hand the game ball to an official on he field at NRG Stadium in Houston just before kickoff.
“I’m so excited,” Schneider said. “It’s so mind-blowing. I still can’t wrap my head around it.”
According to a news release, Schneider entered the contest and “pledged to be active for 60 minutes a day and submitted a video showcasing her passion for ‘trying new things to get moving and motivated.’ ” She was one of three finalists and got the most votes at NFLrush.com.
You can watch Schneider’s appearance on the NFL Network here.
