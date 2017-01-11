Linebacker Justin Houston practices for Chiefs on Wednesday

Nobody missed practice for the Chiefs on Wednesday, their first full workout in prepararion for Sunday’s AFC division round playoff game against the Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium.
Outside linebackers Justin Houston (knee) and Tamba Hali (knee) were listed as limited participants. Safety Eric Berry (Achilles) and running back Spencer Ware (rib) were full participants.
Houston missed the first nine games with a knee injury, played in five games, then misssed the final two.
The Steelers listed several who didn’t practice, including running back Le’Veon Bell, whose absence was non-injury related, according to the team.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger also was listed as out with a foot injury but he said on Wednesday that he usually gets that day to rest.
“I’m going to do my normal Wednesday, no practice,” Roethlisberger said. “Ha. You’re in the league for 13 years you get some of those days.”
Also listed out for the Steelers were linebacker Anthony Chickillo (ankle), tight end Ladarius Green (concussion), defensive end Ricardo Mathews (ankle), running back Fitzgerald Toussaint (concussion) and linebacker Vince Williams (shoulder).
Listed as limited participants were safety Sean Davis (shoulder) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (ankle).
