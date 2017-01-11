Raiders, Cowboys dominate NFL 101 Awards

A Chiefs division rival will be a central figure at the 47th annual NFL 101 Awards.
Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was named AFC defensive player of the year, and coach Jack Del Rio was named AFC coach of the year.
The Dallas Cowboys also scored big with rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott named NFC offensive player of the year and Jason Garrett the top NFC coach.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was named AFC offensive player of the year for the fifth time, and Giants safety Landon Collins was NFC defensive player of the year.
The 101 Awards annually honors outstanding achievement in the NFL and winners are based on the votes of 101 national media members. It is the longest annual salute to professional football.
In addition to the national winners, two Chiefs will be honored. Those winners weren’t announced on Wednesday.
The awards program will take place on Feb. 26 at Westin Crown Center.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments