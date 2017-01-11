Chris Jones: I'm the Chiefs' team quarterback

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones shared his thoughts on the team's best athlete (him) and the quarterback depth chart (includes him)
Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

Westport statues turn into Chiefs fans Friday

A trio of bronze historical Westport founders — John C. McCoy, Alexander Majors and Jim Bridger — were draped in Kansas City Chiefs game jerseys on Friday, tailored and installed by fabric designers at Studio Dan Meiners. The Chiefs have an bye weekend before hosting a playoff game on Jan. 15.

Chargers interested in Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported on Tuesday that the San Diego Chargers having asked for and received permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub for the Chargers' vacant head coaching job. Andy Reid and punter Dustin Colquitt spoke on Tuesday about Toub.

