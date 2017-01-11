Chris Jones: I'm the Chiefs' team quarterback

The Kansas City Star’s Sam Mellinger and Terez A. Paylor previewed the Kansas City Chiefs-Pittsburgh Steelers playoff game, which is at 12:05 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Here's a replay of their Facebook Live session, which was taped Monday at Johnny’s Tavern in the Power
Kansas City Star beat reporter Terez Paylor asked Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and team president Mark Donovan about the contract status of general manager John Dorsey and director of football operations Chris Ballard during Monday's press conference.
After the Pittsburgh Steelers beat Miami 30-12 to reverse loss to Dolphins in regular season, coach Mike Tomlin said previous meeting had no bearing on Sunday's game. He feels same way about a rematch with Chiefs after Steelers dominated them in October.
A trio of bronze historical Westport founders — John C. McCoy, Alexander Majors and Jim Bridger — were draped in Kansas City Chiefs game jerseys on Friday, tailored and installed by fabric designers at Studio Dan Meiners. The Chiefs have an bye weekend before hosting a playoff game on Jan. 15.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reported on Tuesday that the San Diego Chargers having asked for and received permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub for the Chargers' vacant head coaching job. Andy Reid and punter Dustin Colquitt spoke on Tuesday about Toub.