Chiefs-Steelers playoff preview with Sam Mellinger and Terez A. Paylor

The Kansas City Star’s Sam Mellinger and Terez A. Paylor previewed the Kansas City Chiefs-Pittsburgh Steelers playoff game, which is at 12:05 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Here's a replay of their Facebook Live session, which was taped Monday at Johnny’s Tavern in the Power & Light District.