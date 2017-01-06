Hungry Pig Right and friends: Relive five exciting Chiefs’ scores in 2016

As the Chiefs continue preparations for their first home playoff game since the 2010 season, The Star takes a look back at five of their most exciting scoring plays.
5. Travis Kelce’s 80-yard tight-end screen vs. Denver
Chiefs coach Andy Reid has dialed up so many tight-end screens this year that it’s hard not to snicker whenever one only goes for 2 yards or so. But in the Chiefs’ 33-10 home win over Denver on Christmas night, Reid dialed one up that not only worked, but was a rousing success. Tight end Travis Kelce split out wide, burst forward off the line then took a step back toward the quarterback as the ball flew his way. This set the trap for the Broncos, whose defenders were soon outflanked by Mitch Schwartz, Demetrius Harris, Zach Fulton, Mitch Morse and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. After some great blocking — and some sweet footwork by Kelce, who ducked around some defenders and sprinted to daylight — the Chiefs’ Pro Bowl tight end punctuated the play with an end zone dance.
4. Ty Hill’s “Ty-5” free-kick TD
In the second quarter of an epic 30-24 overtime win at Denver on Nov. 27, the Chiefs had just taken a 2-0 lead via safety when fifth-round rookie Tyreek Hill, already one of the league’s most dangerous returners, notched his first NFL return touchdown. Hill fielded the free kick at his own 14, between the numbers and the left sideline, took off toward his right — with a clear lane straight to the sideline — and sprinted untouched into the end zone. Hill reached 22 mph on the run, the fastest of any legal play in the NFL, and he capped it with an iconic moment when he reached back and high-fived fellow speedster De’Anthony Thomas as he downshifted into the end zone.
3. Hungry Pig Right
Reid has always been known as a creative playcaller, but the former college offensive lineman turned coach outdid himself in the third quarter of the Chiefs’ 26-10 win over at Oakland on Oct. 16. With the Chiefs facing third down at the Raiders’ 1, Reid dialed up a formation with six offensive linemen, a tight end, a fullback and Poe, who lined up in the backfield then split out wide. Then, with Demetrius Harris, Zach Fulton and Anthony Sherman in front of him, Poe caught a short pass from quarterback Alex Smith, and barreled into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown. Reid called the play “Hungry Pig Right,” and afterward, Poe boasted about his outstanding hands. “Play your percentages,” Poe told The Star’s Sam Mellinger. “It’s 100 percent. So just give it to me.”
2. Bloated Tebow Pass
But Reid wasn’t done dialing up plays for his athletic 6-foot-3, 346-pound nose tackle. In the waning moments of the Chiefs’ win over Denver on Christmas, Reid called a jumbo formation with seven offensive linemen, two tight ends, a fullback … and Poe lined up as a wildcat quarterback. Poe clapped his hands, caught the snap, ran two steps and launched a jump pass to tight end Demetrius Harris, who sneaked past safety Darian Stewart for a touchdown. Reid grinned when he spoke about the call. “Having the opportunity to put one up like that was great,” Reid said. “That’s the first spiral he’s thrown on that. He really did a nice job on it. He elevated more than four inches off the ground to throw it. It was beautiful.”
1. Eric Berry’s “Pick 2”
Eric Berry had already put together a heck of a game Dec. 4 at Atlanta, logging an interception-return touchdown in the second quarter that broke a tie. But after the Falcons seized the lead in the fourth quarter, it was Berry — the Fairburn, Ga., native who was returning to the place where he defeated lymphoma two years ago — who saved the Chiefs with a “Pick 2” interception of Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan on a Falcons two-point conversion attempt. Berry settled into a zone, saw Austin Hooper cross his zone on the drag route, and jumped the ball for a two-point score that delivered the Chiefs a 29-28 victory.
