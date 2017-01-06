Chiefs

January 6, 2017 2:56 PM

Hungry Pig Right and friends: Relive five exciting Chiefs’ scores in 2016

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

As the Chiefs continue preparations for their first home playoff game since the 2010 season, The Star takes a look back at five of their most exciting scoring plays.

5. Travis Kelce’s 80-yard tight-end screen vs. Denver

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has dialed up so many tight-end screens this year that it’s hard not to snicker whenever one only goes for 2 yards or so. But in the Chiefs’ 33-10 home win over Denver on Christmas night, Reid dialed one up that not only worked, but was a rousing success. Tight end Travis Kelce split out wide, burst forward off the line then took a step back toward the quarterback as the ball flew his way. This set the trap for the Broncos, whose defenders were soon outflanked by Mitch Schwartz, Demetrius Harris, Zach Fulton, Mitch Morse and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. After some great blocking — and some sweet footwork by Kelce, who ducked around some defenders and sprinted to daylight — the Chiefs’ Pro Bowl tight end punctuated the play with an end zone dance.

Travis Kelce: Future 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant

A compilation of photos from Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrating his 80-yard touchdown reception during a 33-10 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
 

4. Ty Hill’s “Ty-5” free-kick TD

In the second quarter of an epic 30-24 overtime win at Denver on Nov. 27, the Chiefs had just taken a 2-0 lead via safety when fifth-round rookie Tyreek Hill, already one of the league’s most dangerous returners, notched his first NFL return touchdown. Hill fielded the free kick at his own 14, between the numbers and the left sideline, took off toward his right — with a clear lane straight to the sideline — and sprinted untouched into the end zone. Hill reached 22 mph on the run, the fastest of any legal play in the NFL, and he capped it with an iconic moment when he reached back and high-fived fellow speedster De’Anthony Thomas as he downshifted into the end zone.

Andy Reid on Tyreek Hill's 'speeding ticket'

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke about rookie Tyreek Hill reaching 22 mph on one of his touchdown returns.

Dave Eulitt The Kansas City Star
 

3. Hungry Pig Right

Reid has always been known as a creative playcaller, but the former college offensive lineman turned coach outdid himself in the third quarter of the Chiefs’ 26-10 win over at Oakland on Oct. 16. With the Chiefs facing third down at the Raiders’ 1, Reid dialed up a formation with six offensive linemen, a tight end, a fullback and Poe, who lined up in the backfield then split out wide. Then, with Demetrius Harris, Zach Fulton and Anthony Sherman in front of him, Poe caught a short pass from quarterback Alex Smith, and barreled into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown. Reid called the play “Hungry Pig Right,” and afterward, Poe boasted about his outstanding hands. “Play your percentages,” Poe told The Star’s Sam Mellinger. “It’s 100 percent. So just give it to me.”

Dontari Poe knows way to end zone

Chiefs defensive tackle Dontarii Poe scored his second NFL touchdown in the Chiefs 26-10 victory over the Raiders.

Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star
 

2. Bloated Tebow Pass

But Reid wasn’t done dialing up plays for his athletic 6-foot-3, 346-pound nose tackle. In the waning moments of the Chiefs’ win over Denver on Christmas, Reid called a jumbo formation with seven offensive linemen, two tight ends, a fullback … and Poe lined up as a wildcat quarterback. Poe clapped his hands, caught the snap, ran two steps and launched a jump pass to tight end Demetrius Harris, who sneaked past safety Darian Stewart for a touchdown. Reid grinned when he spoke about the call. “Having the opportunity to put one up like that was great,” Reid said. “That’s the first spiral he’s thrown on that. He really did a nice job on it. He elevated more than four inches off the ground to throw it. It was beautiful.”

Dontari Poe on TD pass: 'I was in Coach Reid's ear, like a true offensive player'

Dontari Poe volunteered his quarterback service to Andy Reid.

Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star
 

1. Eric Berry’s “Pick 2”

Eric Berry had already put together a heck of a game Dec. 4 at Atlanta, logging an interception-return touchdown in the second quarter that broke a tie. But after the Falcons seized the lead in the fourth quarter, it was Berry — the Fairburn, Ga., native who was returning to the place where he defeated lymphoma two years ago — who saved the Chiefs with a “Pick 2” interception of Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan on a Falcons two-point conversion attempt. Berry settled into a zone, saw Austin Hooper cross his zone on the drag route, and jumped the ball for a two-point score that delivered the Chiefs a 29-28 victory.

Eric Berry told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right

The last time Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry was in Atlanta during the regular season, he was having chemotherapy. On Sunday he scored eight points by himself to help his team beat the Falcons 29-28.

David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
 

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.

Related content

Chiefs

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Relive the five best Chiefs scoring plays from this season

View more video

Sports Videos