The San Diego Union-Tribune reported on Tuesday that the San Diego Chargers having asked for and received permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub for the Chargers' vacant head coaching job. Andy Reid and punter Dustin Colquitt spoke on Tuesday about Toub.
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and quarterback Alex Smith spoke about the team's 37-27 win over the San Diego Chargers. With a loss by the Oakland Raiders, the Chiefs earned the No. 2 playoff seed with a bye week and a home playoff game.
Tammy Reid, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, and actor Eric Stonestreet greeted players in the tunnel after their 37-27 win over the San Diego Chargers. The win, combined with an Oakland Raiders loss, gave the Chiefs the AFC West title.
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Diego Chargers 37-27 on Sunday. The win combined with an Oakland Raiders loss gave the Chiefs the AFC West title, which tight end Travis Kelce celebrated with fans at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.