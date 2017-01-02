Chiefs 2017 regular-season opponents finalized

With the regular season concluded, NFL teams know which opponents they’ll face in 2017.
The Chiefs will have home games against AFC West foes Broncos, Raiders and Chargers. Also visiting Arrowhead next season are the Dolphins, Bills, Steelers, Eagles and Washington.
The away opponents outside of the AFC West: Patriots, Jets, Texans, Giants and Cowboys.
As AFC West champs, the Chiefs were aligned against two other first-place division teams, Pittsburgh and Houston.
One question for the Chiefs and other Chargers’ opponents: Will the Chargers play in San Diego or Los Angeles?
Dates for regular season and preseason games, plus preseason opponents will be announced at a later date.
