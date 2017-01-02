Chiefs 37, Chargers 27: Postgame analysis

Tammy Reid, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, and actor Eric Stonestreet greeted players in the tunnel after their 37-27 win over the San Diego Chargers. The win, combined with an Oakland Raiders loss, gave the Chiefs the AFC West title.
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Diego Chargers 37-27 on Sunday. The win combined with an Oakland Raiders loss gave the Chiefs the AFC West title, which tight end Travis Kelce celebrated with fans at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.
The San Diego Chargers may be playing their last home game in San Diego on Sunday. Kansas City Star Chiefs beat reporter Terez Paylor recaps the thoughts of Andy Reid and Alex Smith on the Chargers expected move to LA.