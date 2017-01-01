Chiefs’ Reid, Kelce mum on star tight end’s first-quarter absence

1:49 Chiefs on-field celebration of AFC West title Pause

2:07 Homicide victims of 2016 remembered at prayer vigil

0:23 Dee Ford, Alex Smith celebrate after winning AFC West title

2:10 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Andy Reid reacts to LaVell Edwards' death

0:57 Get to know the AFC playoff field

42:20 Chiefs 33, Broncos 10: Postgame analysis

0:31 Daniel Sorensen: Marcus Peters' pick was 'huge'

0:22 Tammy Reid, Eric Stonestreet and the Chiefs celebrate the AFC West championship

0:27 Chiefs' Charcandrick West scored twice on same play