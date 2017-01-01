Chiefs’ Reid, Kelce mum on star tight end’s first-quarter absence

One player was conspicuously absent from the Chiefs’ opening drive in their 37-27 win over San Diego on Sunday, and that was star tight end Travis Kelce.
Kelce, who has put together his second straight Pro Bowl season, did not appear on any of the Chiefs’ 10 plays on the drive, which ended with a field goal. He made his first appearance on the second play of the Chiefs’ second drive, which started in the second quarter, and finished the contest with one catch and two targets for 8 yards.
Afterward, Kelce grinned when asked about the absence but didn’t provide any details.
“You know what, I’m just going to go ahead and leave it at what it was,” Kelce said. “I was ready to rock and roll and whenever I got in, I was ready to go. I’ll leave it at that.”
When asked about Kelce’s absence after the game, Reid shook his head at two questions about the matter.
“Yeah, I’m not going to get into all that,” said Reid, who only confirmed that it was his decision. “All that stuff stays in.”
Terez A. Paylor
