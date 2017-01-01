Chiefs on-field celebration of AFC West title

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Diego Chargers 37-27 on Sunday. The win combined with an Oakland Raiders loss gave the Chiefs the AFC West title.
Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

Chiefs

Chiefs 33, Broncos 10: Postgame analysis

​​The Star's Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Blair Kerkhoff and Terez Paylor dissected the Kansas City Chiefs' 33-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Facebook Live after the game Sunday night. They discussed "Hungry Pig Flight", Travis Kelce's big day and potential playoff scenarios, plus answered​ your questions.

Sports Videos