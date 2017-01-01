Chiefs’ Spencer Ware out for Chargers game, will finish as team’s leading rusher

Running back Spencer Ware is among the Chiefs who won’t suit up for the regular-season finale against the Chargers.
Ware, who is nursing a rib injury, is joined on the inactive list by outside linebacker Justin Houston, linebacker Justin March-Lilllard, quarterback Tyler Bray, cornerback D.J. White, tight end Ross Travis and offensive lineman Mike Person.
Ware will end the regular season as the Chiefs’ leading rusher with 921 yards in 14 games. He became the Chiefs’ starter and primary ball carrier when Jamaal Charles didn’t return from knee surgery in time for the opener.
Ware remained the starter when Charles returned for an abbreviated stay. Charles went back on the injured reserve list in November and had a follow-up procedure on the knee.
Last season, Ware and Charcandrick West, set to start on Sunday, shared the position after Charles went down with a torn ACL in the fifth game.
Rookie Tyreek Hill entered Sunday’s game second on the team in rushing with 252 yards.
Entering Sunday’s game, Ware had the Chiefs’ only 100-yard rushing game this season when he gained a career-best 131 yards in a victory at Oakland.
In the opener, Ware recorded a career-best 129 receiving yards against the Chargers.
Houston will finish the regular season with four sacks and six tackles for loss. He appeared in five games.
