Chiefs’ Marcus Peters doesn’t engage in war of words over Keenan Allen’s tweets

If San Diego Chargers receiver Keenan Allen was trying to get under Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters’ skin with his Twitter rant on Thursday, it doesn’t appear it worked.
When quizzed about Allen’s tweets, Peters sat as his locker Friday and kept the focus on the team.
“It don’t even matter — tell him to get healthy, man,” Peters said. “We’re praying for a speedy recovery, man. We need him back on the field. The fans are missing him.”
But is Peters missing him?
“No, I ain’t even worried about it,” Peters said. “I’m worried about the Chiefs getting to the Super Bowl.”
On Thursday, Allen — who is on injured reserve with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee — tweeted: “I know happy I’m not playing this week! Haha #bum”
After the Week 1 game, Peters had good things to say about Allen, who caught six passes for 63 yards before leaving the game with the knee injury that ended his season.
Peters told The Star that the Chargers might have won had Allen remained in the game.
“He was getting me the first few series,” Peters said at the time.
The Chargers, 5-10, will host the Chiefs, 11-4, at 3:25 p.m. Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Chiefs have already clinched a playoff spot, but they can still win the AFC West with a win and a Oakland Raiders loss.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
