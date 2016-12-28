Chiefs

December 28, 2016 1:01 PM

Spencer Ware expected to practice for Chiefs, but not Justin Houston

By Blair Kerkhoff

Outside linebacker Justin Houston was expected to miss practice on Wednesday, but running back Spencer Ware should be back for the Chiefs.

Houston missed Sunday’s 33-10 victory over the Broncos because of swelling on his knee. Houston missed the season’s first nine games recovering from knee surgery.

Ware played into the fourth quarter before leaving the game with injured ribs. Coach Andy Reid said Ware could have returned to the game if needed but remained out as a precautionary measure.

The Chiefs end the regular season Sunday at San Diego.

Blair Kerkhoff

Chiefs

