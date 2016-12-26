Spencer Ware to have MRI

Running back Spencer Ware and wide receiver Chris Conley made the injury list announced by Andy Reid after the Chiefs’ 33-10 victory over the Broncos on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
Reid said Ware, who rushed for 62 yards on 13 carries, had sore ribs and is scheduled to have an MRI on Monday morning.
Conley left the game with an ankle sprain but later returned. He caught two passes for 18 yards.
Outside linebacker Justin Houston didn’t play with a knee injury.
“His knee is sore,” Reid said. “You’re going to have good days and bad, so we just thought it would be best if he didn’t play. Just rest him and get it right.”
