Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston expected to miss Sunday’s game against Denver

The Chiefs will probably be without outside linebacker Justin Houston against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, a source told The Star on Saturday.
NFL Network reported the news first.
Houston, 27, has played in the Chiefs’ last five games after missing the first nine games as he recovered from offeason knee surgery. He’s recorded 21 tackles with four sacks and six quarterback pressures and was also selected a Pro Bowl alternate.
He played 51 of 66 possible snaps in the Chiefs’ last game, a 19-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and didn’t record a tackle or a stat.
Houston missed every practice this week due to some swelling in his surgically-repaired knee, and was listed as questionable — which means he had a 50/50 chance of playing — on the final injury report before the Broncos game.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday that Houston was making progress, even though the club was being careful with him this week.
“Well, coming back with it, you kind of figured there would be times like this,” Reid said. “That’s kind of how they’ve all worked.”
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
Comments