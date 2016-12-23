Chiefs

December 23, 2016 3:26 PM

Houston questionable, Gaines out for Broncos

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

Justin Houston is listed as questionable for the Chiefs game on Sunday against the Broncos.

Houston, who had three sacks against Denver when the teams met last month, didn’t practice during the week.

“It doesn’t mean he’s not going to play,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “We’ll just see how he does over the next two days.”

Cornerback Phillip Gaines also has a knee injury and he’s listed as out.

Linebacker Tamba Hali didn’t practice but he’s expected to play.

Reid said he doesn’t think inside linebacker Justin March-Lillard would play against the Broncos. March-Lillard was removed from the injured reserve list this week.

Andy Reid on choice to activate March-Lillard, not Charles off IR

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid addresses why team activated Justin March-Lillard off injured reserve and not Jamaal Charles.

Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star
 

The Broncos list four players as out: tight ends A.J. Derby and Virgil Green, linebacker Brandon Marshall and safety T.J. Ward.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Related content

Chiefs

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Schwartz: Von Miller great on film, better in person

View more video

Sports Videos