Houston questionable, Gaines out for Broncos

Justin Houston is listed as questionable for the Chiefs game on Sunday against the Broncos.
Houston, who had three sacks against Denver when the teams met last month, didn’t practice during the week.
“It doesn’t mean he’s not going to play,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “We’ll just see how he does over the next two days.”
Cornerback Phillip Gaines also has a knee injury and he’s listed as out.
Linebacker Tamba Hali didn’t practice but he’s expected to play.
Reid said he doesn’t think inside linebacker Justin March-Lillard would play against the Broncos. March-Lillard was removed from the injured reserve list this week.
The Broncos list four players as out: tight ends A.J. Derby and Virgil Green, linebacker Brandon Marshall and safety T.J. Ward.
