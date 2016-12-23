Von Miller’s wine arrives in Chiefs’ locker room

The bottles of wine from the Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller arrived in the Chiefs’ locker room this week, but if the Chiefs had their own gift list for Miller it would be for him to have a quiet day on Sunday.
In the first meeting between the teams, Miller got loose for three sacks of Alex Smith. Miller has sacked the Chiefs quarterback eight times in his career. Only the Chargers’ Philip Rivers has been dropped more by Miller in his six-year career.
“You really have to be on your game against him, he can do everything well,” Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz said.
From the first game, “you try to figure out what worked, figure out what didn’t work and why and put in a game plan against him,” Schwartz said.
Miller, second in the NFL with 13.5 sacks, didn’t record a sack and had only one hurry in last week’s loss to the Patriots.
In the Chiefs’ 30-27 overtime victory in Denver last month, Miller and Justin Houston authored a battle of pass-rushing titans. Houston, in his second game back returning from a knee injury, notched three sacks among his 10 tackles and helped force a safety.
Miller sent every player in the AFC West a bottle of wine, a 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon called The Setting from a vineyard in Alexander Valley, Calif., as a holiday gift. Each bottle came with a note that read:
“It is an honor and a privilege to take the field and compete with you twice a year. We are so fortunate to have this opportunity to fulfill our childhood dreams of playing in the NFL. The blood, sweat, aches and pains and the endless hours spent watching film are a testament to the love and dedication we have for this game. So take a moment, reflect on all your success, and enjoy your accomplishment. Appreciate those who have helped you get this far, and start working toward your next childhood dream.”
