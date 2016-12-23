Schwartz: Von Miller great on film, better in person

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid addressed the "conservative play-calling" comment by Travis Kelce after Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans, as well as whether he should have challenged the run to the end zone by De'Anthony Thomas.
On Facebook Live, The Star's Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Blair Kerkhoff and Terez Paylor dissected the Kansas City Chiefs' 19-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans after the game Sunday. They tried to figure out the source of the offense's woes, analyzed Andy Reid's play calls and game management and answered your questions.