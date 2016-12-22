Alex Smith, Justin Houston among Pro Bowl alternates

Nine Chiefs have been named alternates to the Pro Bowl, including quarterback Alex Smith.
Others on the list: offensive tackle Eric Fisher, outside linebackers Dee Ford and Justin Houston, defensive lineman Dontari Poe, inside linebacker Derrick Johnson, special teams standout D.J. Alexander, punter Dustin Colquitt and kicker Cairo Santos.
Earlier in the week, four Chiefs were announced for the Pro Bowl: safety Eric Berry, cornerback Marcus Peters, tight end Travis Kelce and return specialist Tyreek Hill.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments