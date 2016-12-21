Chiefs fans line up for playoff tickets outside Arrowhead

Jackson County residents lined up outside Arrowhead Stadium to buy Chiefs playoff tickets, which went on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Tickets for a potential home Wild Card or Divisional round playoff game will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday and can be bought online at Chiefs.com. They can also be purchased by phone at 800-745-3000 or at the Arrowhead Stadium ticket office on the northwest side of the stadium.
Delivery of tickets to all playoff home games will be available only electronically using the Chiefs’ ready-to-print policy, which will be reduced from 30 days before the game to one week before any playoff game.
All tickets will reflect AFC Divisional round pricing. If the Chiefs are host to a Wild Card game instead, the difference in ticket price will be refunded back to the method of payment. If no game is played at Arrowhead, fans will be refunded.
The Chiefs will be in the Divisional round if they’re one of the top two seeds in the AFC playoffs. They’ll be in the Wild Card round if they’re seeded 3 through 6.
The Wild Card round is Jan. 7-8, 2017. The Divisional round is Jan. 14-15. The date and kickoff times are established a week in advance.
The Chiefs last played host to a playoff game on Jan. 9, 2011 when they lost 30-7 to the Baltimore Ravens.
