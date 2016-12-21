Chiefs

December 21, 2016 12:34 PM

Phillip Gaines, Justin Houston miss Chiefs’ practice because of injuries

By Blair Kerkhoff

Chiefs cornerback Phillip Gaines and outside linebacker Justin Houston were scratched from practice Wednesday as they recover from injuries.

Gaines missed last week’s game against the Titans because of a knee injury. Houston has some swelling on his knee.

“We don’t think it’s a big thing, it comes with the territory,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

Houston has played in five games since returning from offseason knee surgery.

Outside linebacker Tamba Hali also didn’t practice Wednesday but is expected to play when the Chiefs meet the Broncos on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Listed as limited practice participants were tight end Demetrius Harris (foot) and defensive end Kendall Reyes (wrist).

The Broncos listed 13 players who didn’t practice Wednesday; seven were non-injury related.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story stated Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters was to miss practice, which was incorrect.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

