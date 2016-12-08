Charcandrick West pays tribute to Joe McKnight

When he emerged from the tunnel during pregame introductions, Chiefs running back Charcandrick West pulled up his No. 35 red jersey to display a message on his white T-shirt.
“Long Live Joe.”
West’s tribute was to fellow Louisianan Joe McKnight, who was fatally shot last week. McKnight played in the NFL for the Jets and the Chiefs, playing his final two NFL games in Kansas City in 2014, when he and West were teammates.
Little did West know at the time he’d get another opportunity to pay his tribute.
In the second quarter against the Raiders on Thursday, West barreled into the end zone from 3 yards out for his first rushing touchdown of the season to give the Chiefs a 14-3 lead.
When he got to his feet and found a television camera, West again showed his message.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
