'That's the way you come home': Eric Berry's parents on his cancer journey

James and Carol Berry spoke to Kansas City Star columnist Vahe Gregorian on Monday about their son, Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, and their memories of hearing about his lymphoma diagnosis in 2014. Eric stayed in his parents' home, in Fairburn, Georgia, during his treatment and recovery. On Sunday, he returned to Atlanta as the Chiefs faced the Falcons, made two huge plays and gave each parent a game ball.
David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Chiefs

