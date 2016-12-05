Make your tailgating plans: Arrowhead parking lots to open early for Chiefs-Raiders

Arrowhead Stadium parking gates will open at noon for Thursday night’s 7:25 game between the Chiefs and Oakland Raiders.
“We see a ton of traffic around the stadium on a Thursday,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said. “Add one of the biggest games in the NFL to that, and it’s a recipe for having one of the biggest traffic nights of the year.
“Our way to address that is to encourage fans to get here early, to get people off the road and into the stadium.”
When the gates open at noon, the first hour has been designated as open parking. Fans can park in any approved grass area or Lots C, D, F, G and the perimeter of Lot N as long as it matches the parking spaces they’ve purchased.
Once open parking ends at 1 p.m., cars will be directed into the next available spot.
Arrowhead has 18,700 paved parking spaces and home games average about 20,000 cars, according to Donovan.
