Make your tailgating plans: Arrowhead parking lots to open early for Chiefs-Raiders

2:06 Eric Berry told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right Pause

0:56 Albert Wilson on TD run after fake punt: 'There was no hesitation'

0:37 Tamba Hali: Eric Berry watches so much film it's 'sickening'

0:49 Travis Kelce credits teammates after his big day

4:53 Chiefs game plan with Terez A. Paylor: Chiefs at Falcons

7:34 Ben Carson endorses Donald Trump

1:59 Trump's White House

2:43 How the Chiefs' Warpaint became a game day tradition — again

1:29 Chiefs running back Spencer Ware and his recent fumbles