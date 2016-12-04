Albert Wilson on TD run after fake punt: 'There was no hesitation'

The Star's Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Blair Kerkhoff and Terez Paylor discussed the Kansas City Chiefs' epic 30-27 comeback win over the Denver Broncos on Facebook Live following the game Sunday night. How did the offense turn it around? What is Tyreek Hill's ceiling? Is this the most hard-hitting Chiefs game they've seen since Andy Reid got here? They discuss all that, plus answer your questions and more.​