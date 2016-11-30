Brazilian Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos calls loss of 71 lives in plane crash ‘devastating’

Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos is from Brazil, and his thoughts of home were tinged with grief on Wednesday as he considered the plane crash that on Monday killed 71 people on the charter flight of the Chapecoense soccer team.
“It’s a devastating day for Brazil and the world, really,” Santos said.
His eyes moistened as he spoke both of the loss and the “beautiful gesture” of Colombia’s Atletico Nacional team. Chapecoense’s scheduled opponent in the Copa Sudamerica resolved to award the trophy to Chapecoense as an homage to the victims.
“I got emotional from those two things: losing a lot of good people but also the world coming together just to make everything better,” Santos said.
