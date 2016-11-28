Santos, Colquitt, Winchester make kicking operation work for Chiefs

0:40 Alex Smith on why Chiefs' offense was good late Pause

0:35 Tyreek Hill: I'm going to make plays

1:37 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Broncos game is going to be nasty

0:38 Travis Kelce said it was time to man up

2:17 Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce on his TV dating show

2:54 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Why Alex Smith isn't running as much

3:10 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: KC Chiefs talk about James Winchester

2:36 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Jamaal Charles knee surgery

1:18 Justin Houston: As long as there is time on the clock, the Chiefs can win