Justin Houston: As long as there is time on the clock, the Chiefs can win

Tuesday at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs rookies helped area volunteers that included team ambassadors, the Chiefs Community Caring Team and volunteers with the Derrick Thomas/Neil Smith Third and Long Foundation in distributing Thanksgiving food items to area relief groups.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Alex Smith explain the critical interception in the fourth quarter that turned the outcome of the game on Sunday. The Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19-17.
Several injured players are "iffy" as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for a home game Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Also, Chiefs defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches is thankful for his opportunity.
The Kansas City Chiefs revealed that running back Jamaal Charles had another knee surgery on Nov. 14. Travis Kelce will step in as the backup long snapper if James Winchester does not return for Sunday's game from personal leave following his father's death.