Travis Kelce said it was time to man up

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce picked up his game down the stretch of Chiefs' victory over Denver.
Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

Chiefs

Chiefs rookies help distribute Thanksgiving food

Tuesday at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs rookies helped area volunteers that included team ambassadors, the Chiefs Community Caring Team and volunteers with the Derrick Thomas/Neil Smith Third and Long Foundation in distributing Thanksgiving food items to area relief groups.

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Alex Smith explains why he wore a safety pin

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith wore a safety pin on his shirt during his postgame news conference following Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers. Smith was asked why on Wednesday and said it had to do with tolerance and understanding and wasn't about the recent presidential election of Donald Trump.

Sports Videos