Travis Kelce said it was time to man up

Tuesday at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs rookies helped area volunteers that included team ambassadors, the Chiefs Community Caring Team and volunteers with the Derrick Thomas/Neil Smith Third and Long Foundation in distributing Thanksgiving food items to area relief groups.
Several injured players are "iffy" as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for a home game Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Also, Chiefs defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches is thankful for his opportunity.
The Kansas City Chiefs revealed that running back Jamaal Charles had another knee surgery on Nov. 14. Travis Kelce will step in as the backup long snapper if James Winchester does not return for Sunday's game from personal leave following his father's death.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith wore a safety pin on his shirt during his postgame news conference following Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers. Smith was asked why on Wednesday and said it had to do with tolerance and understanding and wasn't about the recent presidential election of Donald Trump.