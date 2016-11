0:55 Justin Houston: 'We didn't do a good job rushing the quarterback' Pause

2:30 Chiefs' Andy Reid talks defense, silent protests and Justin Houston

2:54 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Why Alex Smith isn't running as much

0:58 Seven injured in rolling gunbattle in Kansas City

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's Disease?

1:47 Pesky penguins won't leave scuba-diving Santa alone

1:18 Mizzou's Kevin Puryear on his approach to his sophomore season

3:31 Green burial marks the end of journey from Africa to Olathe

0:26 Royals fan Tim Grimes on life after beating cancer