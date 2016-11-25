Chiefs hope to have more success against this Broncos quarterback

2:54 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Why Alex Smith isn't running as much Pause

2:13 Andy Reid, Alex Smith address game-changing interception in Chiefs' loss

0:55 Justin Houston: 'We didn't do a good job rushing the quarterback'

2:30 Marcus Peters on forced fumble: 'I took it from him'

2:08 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Jeremy Maclin update

0:26 Royals fan Tim Grimes on life after beating cancer

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab who was killed riding the Verruckt

1:56 Plaza lights come on as the fireworks go off

3:55 KC bar hopping with George Wendt and friends