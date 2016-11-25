Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Broncos game going to be nasty

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor expects Chiefs, Broncos game to be usual nasty rivalry game.
Shane Keyser and Terez Paylor The Kansas City Star

Chiefs QB Alex Smith explains why he wore a safety pin

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith wore a safety pin on his shirt during his postgame news conference following Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers. Smith was asked why on Wednesday and said it had to do with tolerance and understanding and wasn't about the recent presidential election of Donald Trump.

Eric Berry to high schoolers: ‘Make the most of every opportunity’

Kansas City Chiefs star Eric Berry spoke at JC Harmon High School in Kansas City, KS, Monday, November 14, to inspire students with the story of his battle against Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Berry played a pivotal role last weekend in the Chiefs' 20-17 comeback win against the Carolina Panthers by returning a 42-yard interception for a touchdown past Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) in the fourth quarter.

