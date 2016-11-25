Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Broncos game going to be nasty

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Alex Smith explain the critical interception in the fourth quarter that turned the outcome of the game on Sunday. The Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19-17.
The Kansas City Chiefs revealed that running back Jamaal Charles had another knee surgery on Nov. 14. Travis Kelce will step in as the backup long snapper if James Winchester does not return for Sunday's game from personal leave following his father's death.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith wore a safety pin on his shirt during his postgame news conference following Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers. Smith was asked why on Wednesday and said it had to do with tolerance and understanding and wasn't about the recent presidential election of Donald Trump.
Kansas City Chiefs star Eric Berry spoke at JC Harmon High School in Kansas City, KS, Monday, November 14, to inspire students with the story of his battle against Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Berry played a pivotal role last weekend in the Chiefs' 20-17 comeback win against the Carolina Panthers by returning a 42-yard interception for a touchdown past Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) in the fourth quarter.