Chiefs’ Marcus Peters practices for second straight day

Marcus Peters practiced for the second straight day Thursday, the best indication the Chiefs’ star cornerback could play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Peters, who is among the league leaders in takeaways with eight, missed the Chiefs’ last game, a 19-17 loss to Tampa Bay with a hip injury.
Nose tackle Dontari Poe (back), running back Charcandrick West (concussion), and inside linebacker Derrick Johnson (Achilles) all wore helmets on the field Thursday during the 15-minute part of practice, which is an indication they practiced, at least on a limited basis. All three players missed practice Wednesday.
Outside linebacker Dee Ford (hamstring), receiver Jeremy Maclin (groin), defensive tackle Jaye Howard (hip) and defensive end Kendall Reyes (knee) were not present on the field during the media portion of practice. All four missed practice on Wednesday, as well.
The Chiefs will announce the official practice destinations for all of their injured players later today.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
Comments