Chiefs coach Andy Reid says Jamaal Charles is eager to return

Chiefs coach Andy Reid sounded an optimistic note about running back Jamaal Charles returning to action this weekend.
“Jamaal is improving by the day,” Reid said. “We’ll just keep him going, see how he does this week. He’s chomping at the bit and wants to play, which I love about him. I just want to make sure we’re good there.”
Charles has been on the inactive list for the Chiefs’ first two games. He hasn’t appeared in game action since tearing an ACL in the fifth game of last season.
Charles had been working with the scout team this season, but Reid said Wednesday that Charles will work with the offense.
Also, offensive linemen Parker Ehringer (concussion) and Jah Reid (ankle) didn’t practice. Offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff practiced after missing last Sunday’s loss to the Texans with a high ankle sprain returned to practice on Wednesday.
Andy Reid said Eric Berry had some swelling in his knee but practiced.
