Andy Reid says three-fumble day was uncharacteristic for Chiefs

Last season, opponents recovered seven Chiefs fumbles. Only the Dolphins had a lower number. That’s what made Sunday’s three-fumble performance by the Chiefs so alarming.
“It was uncharacteristic,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday. “I was seeing things that I was not used to seeing.”
Alex Smith was credited with two fumbles. One was the ball snapped over his head by center Mitch Morse and the second was a sack and strip. Running back Spencer Ware also fumbled for the first time as an NFL player. All occurred in the first half of the 19-12 loss at Houston.
“To even think you still had a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter tells you a little bit,” Reid said. “We need to take care of the football.”
There’s more…
“We need to keep ourselves onside. Eliminate the holding calls. These things you can control. These are things we’re normally very good that we can affect if we come in with the right mindset.”
