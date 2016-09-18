Chiefs

September 18, 2016 7:18 PM

No extra joy for Texans with win over Chiefs

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

HOUSTON

If the Texans’ 19-12 triumph over the Chiefs provided any more than the usual amount of satisfaction or relief for Houston, it wasn’t evident from postgame comments.

The Chiefs won twice in NRG Stadium last year, a seven-point victory in the season opener and a 30-0 walloping in the Wild Card Game.

But Texans’ coach Bill O’Brien said there was enough of a makeover with this team, including quarterback Brock Osweiler and running back Lamar Miller, to pump additional motivation into this game.

“Every year is different,” O’Brien said. “That wasn’t a good day for anybody involved with our football team, but this is a different team.”

J.J. Watt said this game wasn’t circled on his calendar, and linebacker Whitney Mercilus said beating the Chiefs was a measurement of how far their team had come from last year.

Penalties, errors lead to Chiefs loss to Texans

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Alex Smith agree that mistakes led to Sunday's 19-12 loss to the Houston Texans.

Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star
 

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Related content

Chiefs

Comments

Videos

Penalties, errors lead to Chiefs loss to Texans

View more video

Sports Videos