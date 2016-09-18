No extra joy for Texans with win over Chiefs

If the Texans’ 19-12 triumph over the Chiefs provided any more than the usual amount of satisfaction or relief for Houston, it wasn’t evident from postgame comments.
The Chiefs won twice in NRG Stadium last year, a seven-point victory in the season opener and a 30-0 walloping in the Wild Card Game.
But Texans’ coach Bill O’Brien said there was enough of a makeover with this team, including quarterback Brock Osweiler and running back Lamar Miller, to pump additional motivation into this game.
“Every year is different,” O’Brien said. “That wasn’t a good day for anybody involved with our football team, but this is a different team.”
J.J. Watt said this game wasn’t circled on his calendar, and linebacker Whitney Mercilus said beating the Chiefs was a measurement of how far their team had come from last year.
