Penalties, errors lead to Chiefs loss to Texans

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat reporter Terez Paylor breaks down the four keys to the Chiefs beating the Texans on Sunday in Houston (noon on CBS). Kansas City defeated Houston twice last season, both times on the road, but the Texans have new players on both sides of the ball.
Terez A. Paylor, the Chiefs beat writer for The Kansas City Star, analyzed the comments of Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton on Thursday at the Arrowhead practice facility in advance of Sunday's game at the Houston Texans.
Kansas City Chiefs starting right tackle Mitchell Schwartz spoke Wednesday about the Houston Texans defense, including linebacker Jadeveon Clowney. The Chiefs play their first regular-season road game Sunday against the Texans.
Terez A. Paylor, the Chiefs beat writer for the Kansas City Star updates the news from Arrowhead Stadium as Chiefs coach Andy Reid analyzed the play of running back Spencer Ware and linebacker Dee Ford.
Kansas City Star Chiefs beat reporter Terez Paylor recaps Monday's news conference with Chiefs coach Andy Reid following the team's 21-point comeback in a 33-27 overtime victory against the Chargers. Reid praised Alex Smith, who was instrumental in the rally.
In a Facebook Live session after the Kansas City Chiefs' 33-27 overtime victory over the San Diego Chargers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, The Kansas City Star's Terez Paylor answered your questions and analyzed the game, which was a franchise-record comeback for the Chiefs.