Chiefs release Rakeem Nunez-Roches, add Jordan Devey from practice squad

With the Chiefs short on offensive linemen, the club on Saturday waived 2015 sixth-round pick Rakeem Nunez-Roches and promoted center/guard Jordan Devey from the practice squad.
With starting left guard Parker Ehinger (concussion) and starting right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (high ankle sprain) each expected to miss the Chiefs’ Week 2 tilt against Houston on Sunday, the Chiefs fortified their depth on the interior by promoting guard Jordan Devey from the practice squad Saturday.
To do it, however, they had to release 2015 sixth-round pick Rakeem Nunez-Roches, their sixth interior lineman.
The move, however, was necessary. Prior to the move, only swing tackle Bryan Witzmann would have been available off the bench along the o-line in the event of an injury Sunday. Devey, 28, is listed at 6 feet 7 and 317 pounds. He also played plenty of guard throughout the preseason.
It would make sense if he served as a backup to replacement guards Zach Fulton and Jah Reid. Chiefs coach Andy Reid did not confirm Reid would be the next man up (like he did with Fulton earlier in the week), but he is the most experienced backup and the obvious choice to start.
Nunez-Roches, 23, recorded four tackles in seven games last season. He is the third player from the Chiefs’ 2015 draft class to be waived over the last month, along with inside linebacker Ramik Wilson and receiver Da’Ron Brown. Wilson, however, was brought back to the practice squad. Brown was not.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @terezpaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.
Comments