Kaepernick files grievance against NFL, alleging collusion

More Videos

Has the city intentionally let KCI go to seed? Five things to know 0:56

Has the city intentionally let KCI go to seed? Five things to know

Pause
Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video 3:02

Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video

Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire 1:59

Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire

Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams don't go undefeated very often 2:33

Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams don't go undefeated very often

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools 1:19

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown 0:49

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown

Chiefs' Alex Smith: Chiefs couldn't get anything going early 2:40

Chiefs' Alex Smith: Chiefs couldn't get anything going early

Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed 2:13

Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Benny Feilhaber: We put ourselves in a difficult position 1:32

Benny Feilhaber: We put ourselves in a difficult position

  • Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

    It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players.

It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players. Eric Garland McClatchy
It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players. Eric Garland McClatchy

Football

Kaepernick files grievance against NFL, alleging collusion

Associated Press

October 16, 2017 9:57 AM

NEW YORK (AP) – Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL on Sunday, alleging that he remains unsigned as a result of collusion by owners following his protests during the national anthem.

Kaepernick started a national conversation about political activism by athletes last season when he decided to sit, and then kneel, during the anthem to bring attention to mistreatment of African-Americans by police. Other players have continued the protests this season, prompting an angry response from President Donald Trump, who said players should be fired for not standing during the anthem.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers at the end of last season and remains a free agent despite a rash of injuries and poor play at the quarterback position.

Mark Geragos, one of Kaepernick’s attorneys, said in a statement posted on Twitter on Sunday that he filed the grievance “only after pursuing every possible avenue with all NFL teams and their executives.”

“If the NFL (as well as all professional sports leagues) is to remain a meritocracy, then principled and peaceful political protest – which the owners themselves made great theater imitating weeks ago – should not be punished,” Geragos said in the statement, “and athletes should not be denied employment based on partisan political provocation by the executive branch of our government. Such a precedent threatens all patriotic Americans and harkens back to our darkest days as a nation.”

San Francisco safety Eric Reid, Kaepernick’s former teammate, has been kneeling during the anthem before games, including Sunday’s 26-24 loss at the Washington Redskins.

“I'll have to follow up with him,” Reid said after the game. “It sure does seem like he’s being blackballed. I think all the stats prove that he’s an NFL-worthy quarterback. So that’s his choice and I support his decision. We'll just have to see what comes of it.”

The NFL players’ union said it would support the grievance, which was filed through the arbitration system that’s part of the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

“Colin Kaepernick’s goal has always been, and remains, to simply be treated fairly by the league he performed at the highest level for and to return to the football playing field,” Geragos said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Has the city intentionally let KCI go to seed? Five things to know 0:56

Has the city intentionally let KCI go to seed? Five things to know

Pause
Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video 3:02

Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video

Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire 1:59

Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire

Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams don't go undefeated very often 2:33

Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams don't go undefeated very often

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools 1:19

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown 0:49

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown

Chiefs' Alex Smith: Chiefs couldn't get anything going early 2:40

Chiefs' Alex Smith: Chiefs couldn't get anything going early

Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed 2:13

Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Benny Feilhaber: We put ourselves in a difficult position 1:32

Benny Feilhaber: We put ourselves in a difficult position

  • Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams don't go undefeated very often

    Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after the team’s 19-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams don't go undefeated very often

View More Video