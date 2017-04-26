Deal to send Marshawn Lynch to Raiders is done, according to report

Not only is former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch ending his retirement, but Chiefs fans will see him twice this season.
The long-rumored deal that will allow Lynch to join the Oakland Raiders is apparently done. According to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Lynch’s agents have reached a contract agreement with the Raiders. Lynch, who retired after the 2015 season, will have to pass a physical, according to the NFL.com story. That could happen Thursday.
The NFL.com story says the Raiders will receive the rights to Lynch from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a trade of late-round picks in the 2018 draft.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that Lynch will get a two-year deal from the Raiders.
Lynch, who was nicknamed “Beast Mode,” rushed for 9,112 yards and 74 touchdowns while playing for the Buffalo Bills (2007-10) and Seattle (2010-15). He also caught 252 passes for 1,979 yards and nine touchdowns. He was a member of the Seahawks when they won Super Bowl XLVIII.
“He’s one heck of a football player, and I hope to play with him. ... Of course, anyone would want Marshawn Lynch, any quarterback in the NFL,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr told ESPN last week. “As we add pieces, we’ll hug them up and bring them in just as a family and treat them the same way that we do with all of our other teammates.”
The Chiefs play at Oakland on Oct. 19 in a Thursday night game. The Raiders come to Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 10.
