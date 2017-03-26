Raiders’ move to Las Vegas likely to get OK on Monday

It appears that Chiefs fans can start making plans to see the team play in Las Vegas.
Barring an unforeseen obstacle, the AFC rival Oakland Raiders seem certain to get approval to relocate to Las Vegas.
NFL owners are expected to vote as early as Monday on Raiders owner Mark Davis’ application to move his franchise to Las Vegas, where officials have pledged $750 million in public funding toward a new stadium.
Davis needs at least 24 yes votes from the 32 owners to leave Oakland, the city his franchise has called home for 45 of its 58 seasons.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told ESPN that the voting outcome on the Raiders’ proposed move will be positive.
“I think we will have a vote and I think we will have a positive vote. I think we are in pretty good shape,” Goodell said.
Goodell’s comment comes after the league sent a letter Friday to Oakland mayor Libby Shaaf, stating that a last-ditch proposal from the city was not a “viable solution.”
The Raiders would become the second pro franchise in Las Vegas, following the NHL’s Golden Knights, who begin play in the fall in the already-built T-Mobile Arena. The Raiders could spend the next two or three seasons in Oakland before a proposed 60,000-seat stadium is ready in las Vegas.
The Raiders would become the third NFL team to move in the last year. The Los Angeles Rams relocated from St. Louis and the Chargers announced in January they would leave San Diego, also to LA.
Leaving the Bay Area is not something new for the Raiders, who played in Los Angeles during 1982-94 before heading back to Oakland.
