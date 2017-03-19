Five things to know about Gale Sayers

The Kansas City Star's Terez Paylor went on Facebook Live on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Chiefs' signing of safety Eric Berry to a six-year, $78 million extension and the team's release of running back Jamaal Charles.
Kansas City Chiefs general manager John Dorsey, who held a teleconference with reporters Feb. 9, 2017, said running back Jamaal Charles is working hard to recover from knee issues and Dorsey currently sees him as a member of the team for next season. Charles was later released by the Chiefs on Feb. 28.